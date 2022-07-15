The film “Kaguya-sama: Love is War” has been announced

“Kaguya-sama: Love is War” has already confirmed what the mysterious announcement was at the end of the third season. Recently, this franchise has been frequently mentioned in the news, with confirmation that the manga is ending this year, as well as with a well-received third season, which surpassed “Steel Alchemist: Brotherhood”, long ranked first in the MyAnimeList.

“Kaguya-sama: Love is War” is a romantic comedy that demonstrates an overly dramatic cat—and—mouse game between the two main characters, Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya, who persistently force the other main character to first confess their love for each other. Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya are the highest representatives of the student community, and often other representatives find themselves involved in their machinations.

Funimation licensed the English dubbing, and in April last year, more than 15 million copies of the manga were sold. The manga began in 2015 in Shueisha’s Miracle Jump, but was moved to Young Jump in 2016. The 26th volume was released only last month, on June 17th. The third season also ended with an hour-long episode last month, which is where the mysterious announcement was made.

It has been confirmed that the mysterious announcement is a movie titled “Kaguya-sama: Love is War: The First Kiss Never Ends”. It is confirmed that the events take place immediately after the third season and are based on the arc of the manga of the same name, so the events of the film will be easy to predict. This, as well as the following information, was confirmed on the official Twitter account of Kaguya-sama: Love Is War.

The film “Kaguya-sama: Love is War” will be broadcast in cinemas before being released on television and streaming, however, it has not been confirmed whether the theatrical releases will be simultaneously with an international audience or whether they will receive an international theatrical release at all. There is also no confirmed release date at the moment, however it will be released sometime next year, in 2023.

This gives manga readers enough time to catch up before the premiere of the film, which is currently being serialized and will end in October, if there are no hitches. It also gives viewers enough time to watch all three seasons of the anime before the movie premieres.

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War is currently streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation and Hulu.

Source: Anime News Network.