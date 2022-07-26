The film “Avatar of Aang” can reveal the key secrets of the “Legend of Korra”

Aang and his friends will be the focus of the new movie Avatar: The Last Airbender, and he may be able to answer some of the key riddles left by the Legend of Korra. “Avatar: The Last Airbender” ended after three seasons with an amazing series finale in which Aang defeated the Fire Lord Ozai, which means that Aang can start peace between the Fire Nation and the rest of the world. “The Legend of Korra” is a direct sequel to “Avatar: The Legend of Aang”, which takes place 70 years after the events of the original series. However, the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender changed dramatically between the two shows.

“The Legend of Korra” gave viewers an idea of what some of Aang’s friends had done in the years since the events of “The Last Elemental Magician”, for example, Toph gave birth to children and then isolated herself away from the civilized world, or Qatar, who raised a family with Aang and now lived with the Southern Water Tribe. However, the time jump between “The Last Elemental Magician” and “The Legend of Korra” left many questions to be answered, mainly regarding what Aang and his friends were doing between the two series that managed to change the world so dramatically. .

Other media, such as graphic novels, have provided some answers to these questions. The action of one of these graphic novels, Avatar: The Last Airbender — Search, takes place shortly after the events of the original cartoon and is connected with the search for Zuko and Azula’s mother. There are many more graphic novels detailing the adventures of Aang and his friends after the end of the Hundred Years’ War. It has now been confirmed that the first Avatar: The Last Airbender film, to be directed by Avatar creators Brian Konecko and Michael Dante DiMartino, will be dedicated to Aang and his friends; any number of storylines of these graphic novels can be adapted. However, DiMartino recently stated that they would treat comics as “mostly canonical” and that the films would probably not be “visual retellings” of graphic novels (via Looper). This means that instead they can turn their attention to other issues left over from the “Legend of Korra”.

Questions that the movie “Avatar Aang” can answer

Many Avatar graphic novels tell about the events immediately after the end of the Hundred Years’ War, when Aang and his friends were still relatively young — teenagers or young people at most. This means that in the upcoming movie “Avatar” there will be an opportunity to explore another part of the life of Aang and his friends, namely, when they become adults. The production of the film, when the main characters of the “Last Magician of the Elements” have aged a little, will be of great importance for explaining their influence on the world, as it was in the “Legend of Korra”. How quickly the Republican City turned into such a modern society, how relations between Aang and Katara developed and how this led to the revival of air magic, how Sokka became chairman of the Council of the United Republic and how Zuko coped with the management of the People of Fire. after his father’s brutal legacy, these are all big questions that a new film can answer. Some of these topics are explored in the Avatar graphic novels, for example, industrialization and political shifts, but there are other topics that can be delved into, and it would be interesting to see all this development from the point of view of Aang’s adult Avatar.

Of course, there is still a possibility that a film dedicated to Aang will focus on when Aang and the rest of his group were young, as this is what viewers identify with the most. However, given the large time gap between Avatar: The Elemental Magician and The Legend of Korra, it would be interesting to see how Avatar Studios tells a story that has a direct connection to the series about Korra, both in order to expand the radical shift in the construction of the world and the lives that Aang and his friends led after the Avatar cartoon originally ended.