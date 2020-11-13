The figure of Miles Morales with Spider Cat will save you

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is being officially launched today (12) and to celebrate this very special date for the neighborhood buddy, Hot Toys announced a figure of Miles and his faithful squire, Spider-Cat.

The figure is 1/6 scale, almost 30cm high and is articulated, with the possibility of customization that includes items such as a hat, scarf, lightning effects and the backpack with the charming Spider-Cat inside. Check out:

The Spider-Man: Miles Morales 1/6 Scale figure has been unveiled by @hottoysofficial! Based on the new #SpiderManMilesMorales video game. See the full update here: https://t.co/ayUFsEEoR5 pic.twitter.com/qQtDSrlUBE — The Toyark (@Toyark) November 12, 2020

Unfortunately, it will take a long time for the figure to be available for sale, and the piece is expected to be launched between the first and second quarter of 2022. The price has not yet been announced, but until then you can make a reservation in the piggy bank.

Insomniac also released a new trailer for Spider-Man: Miles Morales previously, revealing a costume from the award-winning animation of Spider-Man in the Spider-Man – which even has the cartoonish tone of the film.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is being officially released today (12) for PS4 and PS5. The new generation console from Sony arrives in Brazil only on November 19, with the reduction of values ​​already applied. You can also check Voxel’s analysis here and draw your own conclusions.

It is indisputable that Miles Morales and Spider-Cat would be excellent acquisitions for the collection. What did you think of the figure? Comment with us in the comments section below!



