The fight that Caitriona Balfe had for the script of the series

In Starz’s Outlander, Marsali Fraser (Lauren Lyle) became something of a surrogate daughter for Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) due to her marriage to Fergus (Cesar Tomboy).

When Brianna Fraser (Sophie Skelton) followed her mother through the stones at Craig Na Dun to warn her that she had found Fraser’s obituary, fans expected some resistance towards Marsali. Instead, they have formed a brotherly bond.

Speaking about Marsali and Brianna’s close bond, actress Sophie Skelton revealed that it was Caitriona Balfe who stood her ground in the production so they didn’t fight each other in Outlander.

She explained that that was one thing Caitriona Balfe fought for to make sure the women weren’t fighting each other, Marsali and Brianna weren’t fighting for Claire’s attention or anything like that in Outlander.

Sophie Skelton noted that her bond was evident when Marsali and Brianna welcomed Claire after she was attacked in the Outlander season 5 finale.

Exactly what awaits the Frasers when the sixth season of Outlander finally hits television screens is unknown, but viewers know they expect the Revolutionary War.