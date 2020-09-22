The fight between Julio César Chávez and “Travieso” Arce

The streaming company DAZN will return to boxing activity on September 25, when they broadcast the long-awaited exhibition fight between Julio César Chávez and Jorge “Travieso” Arce, who will meet for the third time to raise funds and support a noble cause.

The function will be held in Tijuana behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic; however, in the United States it can be seen through the so-called “Netflix of sport. In Mexico, digital tickets to view it on the Internet can be purchased through the Superboletos website.

The social objective is twofold: on the one hand, it is intended to raise funds to grant scholarships to young people in addiction problems, so that they can comply with their rehabilitation treatments at the Baja del Sol Clinics through the Foundation of the Great Mexican Champion; On the other hand, it will seek to build house blocks for the homeless and in extreme poverty in Hermosillo, Sonora, courtesy of Jorge Arce.

The card will be complemented by Julio César Chávez Jr., who will face the undefeated Mario Cázares, as well as Omar Chávez, the other son of the legendary boxer, as well as Karim Arce, nephew of the multi-champion ‘Travieso’; also the super bantamweight champion of the World Boxing Council, Yamileth ‘Yeimi’ Mercado, the left-handed Dayanna “Güerita” González and José Luis Castillo Jr. and David “Choko” Martino.



