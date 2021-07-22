The Ferrari 296 GTB Comes to Fortnite; All the details

Fortnite and Ferrari have an unprecedented collaboration in the Epic Games video game. All the details of the new Ferraris in Fortnite Battle Royale. The collaboration between Fortnite and Ferrari starts, never better. The Epic Games video game receives content from the legendary Italian team, both in the form of the new Ferrari 296 GTB, and in the form of cosmetic objects in the turkey shop. We tell you everything we know about this new collaboration of Season 7 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:

Fortnite: this is the new Ferrari 296 GTB; where to find them

As of Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. CEST, all Fortnite Battle Royale Whiplash sports car models were replaced by Ferrari 296 GTB. This change will remain in the game until October 6, 2021.

We will find the new Ferrari 296 GTBs all over the island of Fortnite Battle Royale, at random. Of course, they are only found in asphalt areas, and never in the middle of the field. We can try our luck in parking areas such as Ciudad Comercio or Costa Believer, the gas station garage west of Semillero Sagrado, or in Sleeping Pools.