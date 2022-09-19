“The Female King” leads the weekend box office with $19 million at the opening

Sony’s “The Female King” wrapped up the theatrical weekend by taking first place at the box office in the country with a higher-than-expected result of $19 million for a three-day launch plan. The historical epic about a black woman was supposed to earn $15 to $ 18 million by the end of the weekend, but the stellar cast and rave reviews allowed the film to surpass even the studio’s expectations, which assumed an initial performance of $ 12 million.

“The Woman King” was created by director Gina Prince-Bythewood, whose directorial merits include several outstanding projects, such as the original Netflix film “The Old Guard”. The main role in the historical epic Sony starred Oscar winner Viola Davis, as well as Tuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim and the famous star of “Star Wars” John Boyega. The film directed by Bythwood was inspired by real events in the African kingdom of Dahomey.

According to the deadline, “The Female King” officially arrived last Friday and took home $6.8 million to complete the long-awaited premiere. By the end of Saturday, the number of views of the film had skyrocketed, earning $7.15 million, before it moved to Sunday, where by the end of the weekend the film had earned $5 million. The film grossed a total of $19 million to win the box office crown, which was enough to dethrone last weekend’s winner “The Barbarian,” which earned $6.3 million and finished in second place.

Among other notable releases over the weekend is the brand new A24 film “Pearl,” directed by Tee West. The film serves as a prequel to West’s previous horror film released earlier this year, X, and centers around the origin story of a symbolic psychopath played by Mia Goth. The A24 film earned $3.12 million by the end of the premiere weekend, which was enough to take third place in the box office rankings. Another notable brand new release was Searchlight’s “Look How They Run,” which grossed $3.1 million and placed fourth.

It is not yet known how long “The Female King” will rule at the box office, but this film is one of two releases this year that received an A+ rating from CinemaScore. Another film that accomplished such a feat was Paramount’s groundbreaking “Best Shooter: Maverick,” which is still considered the highest-grossing film of the year. The situation may change with the appearance of Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry, Darling” this weekend, but the film’s current 36% score on Rotten Tomatoes may encourage some viewers to stay at home and wait for the release of the film on demand.

“The Woman King” is currently playing in theaters.