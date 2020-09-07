The features of the Poco M2 continue to become clear

Poco M2 will be official as of tomorrow. While the countdown for the official announcement continues, some of the phone’s features are already being announced by Poco. It was announced by Poco before the introduction that the smartphone will have a Full HD + resolution screen and 6 GB RAM.

Flipkart, which will sell the Poco and the smartphone in India, is trying to increase the excitement for M2 with the posts they make on social networks. Thanks to these shares, some features of the phone are already becoming known.

It has already been seen that the Poco M2 will feature a large screen. It is also known that this large screen will feature a drop-shaped notch and the phone will have a long-lasting battery.

Transform your WTF viewing moments to #PowerFTW moments with the FHD+ Display.#POCOM2 is arriving on 8th September at 12 noon on @Flipkart.

For the next reveal, visit here: https://t.co/6jQJuI4kfk — POCO India #POCOM2 (@IndiaPOCO) September 4, 2020

Positioned in the higher segment, Poco M2 Pro shares many common features with Redmi Note 9 Pro. Therefore, it will not be a surprise that the Poco M2 also bears similarities with the Redmi Note 9.



