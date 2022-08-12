The FBI actress explains the “plan” for the return of Maggie Bell from Missy Peregrine in the fifth season

The FBI said goodbye to Missy Peregrine as Agent Maggie Bell during the shocking episode of season 4, but for a good reason: the main character went on maternity leave. She has already confirmed that she will return at some point in the fifth season, but not immediately when the show returns in September. Now Chantelle VanSantin, who joined the cast as Agent Nina Chase to help fill the vacant spot after the Maggie incident, has shared the FBI’s “plan” for Maggie’s return.

Nina Chase was taken to the unit after Maggie was exposed to sarin gas as part of an investigation that is close to home for OA. She survived, but will be incapacitated and will recover for an unknown time. Nina made sure they weren’t an agent without Maggie (just like the FBI brought in Tracy Spiridakos from the Chicago PD to fill the vacancy the last time Missy Peregrine went on maternity leave). Chantelle VanSantin told TVLine about her plan:

The plan has always been to do these 10 episodes while [Missy] is having a baby and recovering, and then she will come back… I think the door is open and I’m excited to see where this could lead.

Chantelle VanSantin has appeared in four episodes of the FBI that have aired so far, and presumably would have appeared in the fifth episode if CBS had not filmed the season 4 finale in light of the real-life tragedy of the Uvalda shooting. It’s not known if the actress considered this elongated finale part of her ten-episode count, but it looks like viewers will continue to see Nina Chase in action for the first month or so of season 5.

This is consistent with what Missy Peregrine said when she announced that she would return to work in September, while the rest of the actors would start filming much earlier. VanSanten could not confirm whether she would return to the role of Nina after the planned ten episodes, but it is always good if the door remains open. At least, hopefully, this means that the team won’t lose another one of its own after Rina’s death in season 4.

VanSanten has been busy on the small screen in addition to her job at the FBI. Although her character in “Boys” ended tragically, so far she has been part of the cast of “For the Sake of All Mankind” in all three seasons. The show has already been renewed for a fourth season, and on August 12, the organizers announced a rather exciting finale. You can find this show streaming with an Apple TV+ subscription to spend the remaining weeks waiting for the FBI to return.

The FBI (as well as the spin-offs FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International) will return to CBS starting Tuesday, September 20, at 8:00 p.m. ET in the schedule of the 2022 TV premiere. This will be a very important week for the general universe of the Dick Wolf TV show, consisting of nine shows, as three series “One Chicago” and three “Law and Order” will also return.