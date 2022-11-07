The father of the Daft Punk band Thomas Bangalter releases a collection of his music

Daniel Vangarde was a prolific songwriter and producer throughout the 60s, 70s and 80s.

Daniel Vangarde (born Daniel Bangalter) announced the release of a double compilation of his music, created between 1971 and 1984.

Vanguard, the father of Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk, was a prolific songwriter and producer throughout the 60s, 70s and 80s. “The Vaults Of Zagora Records Mastermind (1971-1984)” marks the first time that the musician has collected all his material in a single release.

A double double vinyl LP, CD and digital release will be released on November 25 on the label Because Music.

Vangarde’s notable releases include co-writing and producing hits such as “D.I.S.C.O.” (recorded by Ottawan), “Cuba” by The Gibson Brothers and “Aie a Mwana” by Black Blood (later recorded by Bananarama).

Track list of “The Vaults Of Zagora Records Mastermind (1971-1984)”:

Side A

01. Starbow — Voyager II (12-inch version)

02. Electronic System — “Muga’s Jealousy”

03. Daniel Vanguard — “La Poursuite”

04. Who Is Who – “Dancing Machine”

05. Starbow — “Intersidereal Message” (12-inch version)

Side B

01. Soul Iberica Band — “I’m looking for Jeremy”

02. La Boca – “Laughter” (The longest Laugh in the history of disco)

03. The Lovelets — “Midemman” (theme for Midem ’74)

04. Yamasuki — “Kono Samurai”

05. Amy Stewart — “Rocky Woman” (12-inch version)

Side C

01. Who’s Who – “Palace Palace” (12-inch version)

02. The Great Disco Bouzouki Band — “Greek Girls”

03. Vicky Edimo – “Let Me Love You Tonight”

04. The Gibson Brothers – “Come To America” (instrumental disco version)

05. Black Blood – «A.I.E.» (A Mwana)

Side D

01. La Compagnie Créole – “Le Nuit Des Requins”

02. Ottawan – “Qui Va Garder Mon Crocodile Cet Été?” (Extended)

03. Rocky & Vandella — “Dès Que T’as Dit Disco T’as Tout Dit” (extended)

04. Francois Patrice – “Contra”

05. Daniel Vanguard — “Comet va rector La Terre”

The title of the compilation refers to the name of the Zagora record label, founded by Vangarde in 1975.

Vangarde has released music under various names, including Who’s Who, music from which will also be included in the upcoming compilation.

Meanwhile, last year Daft Punk announced the breakup after 28 years.

The Parisian duo, who are considered one of the most influential electronic music artists of all time, confirmed the news in an eight-minute video titled “Epilogue”, which features footage from their 2006 sci-fi film “Electroma”.

In the clip, the duo — Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Cristo — walks through the desert in their recognizable space helmets and leather jackets.

After the news of their breakup appeared, the duo launched an official account in TikTok.

TikTok users can now access music from the band’s back catalog for use in their videos. The band has retained the rights to their material since the 1990s.