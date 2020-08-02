The fate of the first ETH released in Ethereum

Ethereum recently celebrated its 5th anniversary. What was the fate of the first ETHs released in Ethereum, released in 2015?

Blockchain analysis and intelligence company Coinfirm has conducted a deep investigation into what happened to the first Ether (ETH) released.

As it is known, Ethereum network became operational in July 2015 and the 5th anniversary of Ethereum was celebrated recently.

Coinfirm stated that the address that issued the first block was rewarded with 5 ETH, this address was 0x05a56e2d52c817161883f50c441c3228cfe54d9f. The address has removed 53 blocks over time and has received a mining award of 265.63 ETH in total. The first 5 ETHs obtained were sent to the US-based popular cryptocurrency exchange Kraken. In addition, the last transaction of the address in question was on April 20, 2019, and now has a balance of 0.021 ETH.

Ethereum has made great progress since its release in 2015. ETH, which has become the second most valuable cryptocurrency in the market over the years, reached 1400 dollars in January 2018. On the one hand, while the large companies have made numerous improvements on Ethereum, the network itself has also surpassed important milestones.

In May, the 10 millionth block was removed from Ethereum. As of June, the number of addresses has exceeded 100 million, and the number of decentralized applications has approached 3 thousand. DeFi applications running on Ethereum have experienced remarkable growth in recent months. According to the latest data, the amount of locked ETH in DeFi applications reached 4.3 million.



