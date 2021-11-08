The Fast And The Furious: Vin Diesel Asks For The Rock To Come Back After Fights On Set

The Fast And The Furious: Last Sunday (7), actor Vin Diesel published on his Instagram a post asking for the return of Dwayne Johnson for the end of the Fast and Furious franchise. The Rock joined the saga in the fifth film, playing the role of Agent Hobbs, and abandoned production after the eighth feature. The actor decided to leave the franchise after a series of disagreements with Diesel.

“My little brother Dwayne… The time has come. The world awaits the end in ‘Fast 10’. As you know, my kids refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There’s no holiday that goes by that they and you don’t exchange messages… But the time has come. The legacy awaits you”, he wrote in the post.

“I told you years ago that I was going to keep my promise to Pablo [Paul Walker’s nickname]. I swore that we would come and do the best ‘Fast’ in the 10th, which will be the final! I say this out of love… But you have to come, don’t leave the franchise incomplete, you have a very important role to play. Hobbs cannot be touched by anyone else. I hope you are up to the occasion and fulfill your destiny”, he concludes.

Tension on set

The tension between the two actors became public in 2016, when Dwayne Johnson made a post full of indirections on social media. “Some actors behave like real professionals, while others don’t. Those who don’t are too cowardly to do anything about it. Fearful. When you watch this movie [The Fast and The Furious 8] next April and it looks like I’m not acting in some of these scenes, my blood is really boiling — you’ll be right,” he said, but he deleted the post soon after.

After the incident, the two were no longer seen together at events promoting the film. When talking about the disagreement with The Rock, Diesel said his approach at the time was “a lot of raw love to help get the best performance” possible from his colleague.

In an interview, Dwayne Johnson mocked Vin Diesel’s response. “I laughed and laughed a lot. I think everyone laughed at that. And I’ll leave it at that. I’ve already wished them all the best. I wish them the best with ‘Fast 9’. And I wish them all the best in ‘Fast 10’ and ‘Fast 11’ and all the other ‘Fast and Furious’ they’ll do without my presence.”

Johnson has yet to respond—at least publicly—to Vin Diesel’s post, nor has he commented on a possible return to the Fast and Furious franchise.