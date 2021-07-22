The Fast And The Furious: Dwayne Johnson Quips On Vin Diesel

The Fast And The Furious: The disagreement between Fast and Furious stars Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel may not be over. The conflict between the two came to light when the eighth chapter of the film series was being taped and resulted in The Rock’s departure from the main saga, which went into its own spin-off in Hobbs & Shaw.

In an interview last month, Diesel — who is also a producer on the franchise — said the fight had started because of his filming efforts to improve Johnson’s acting. He then compared this attitude with the treatment that renowned Italian filmmaker Frederico Fellini had with actors behind the scenes:

“[It was a performance that] took a lot of work. It was a difficult character to incorporate, the Hobbs. My approach at the time was a lot of raw love to help get that performance he [Johnson] needed. ‘that I would do whatever I had to do to get [good] performances in whatever I’m producing,” he said at the time.

During Jungle Cruise’s publicity campaign, The Rock mocked the “colleague’s” comment and replied that he couldn’t help but laugh at the whole situation. “I laughed and laughed a lot. I think everyone laughed at that. I’ll leave [the subject] at that and wish them the best [responsible for the main saga]. I wish them success in Fast & Furious 9 and luck in every one of them.” other future projects that they will do without me”.

Such a speech shows that Johnson is content to walk separately from the main franchise and suggests that fans don’t expect his participation in any title in this saga alongside Diesel.

Fast & Furious 9 is now in theaters; Jungle Cruise will hit the big screen and Disney+ Premier Access on July 30th.