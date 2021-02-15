The farthest object of the solar system has been confirmed

The “Farout”, the most distant Solar System object, lost its crown just two years later. Astronomers have confirmed that the object they call “Farfarout” is the farthest known Solar System object on the planet, according to Inverse reports.

Farfarout, currently about 12.3 billion miles from the Sun, is reported to be five times farther than Pluto is from the Solar System.

Farfarout thought to interact with Neptune

Researchers first detected Farfarout in 2018 using the Subaru telescope located at Mauna Kea, Hawaii. However, since then it has also had to use Gemini and Magellan telescopes to verify its orbit.

Scientists think Farfarout has a diameter of less than 249 miles relative to the dwarf planet. Also, researchers believe the newly discovered object interacts with Neptune.

At the same time, scientists expect that the object may have been thrown into the outer Solar System after coming too close to Neptune for a while in the past and react again to Neptune due to an intersecting orbit.

In addition, there is no guarantee that Farfarout will hold the title of the farthest object of the Solar System. Research team member Scott Sheppard argued that the planet is just the tip of the iceberg for distant objects, and that the new, massive telescope wave with high-resolution cameras could detect celestial objects that were previously elusive. The Outer Solar System can be relatively crowded and we are only learning this right now through technological advances, he said.