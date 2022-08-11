The farthest border: the best buildings to build in the first place

The build queue is a difficult topic for any civilization simulator. With many needs, resources, and buildings competing for the player’s attention, it can be difficult to know where to start.

In Farthest Frontier, players will have to build a successful city in the wild, create a thriving civilization even in the face of scarce resources, diseases and harsh winters. A good start is of great importance, as it will fill the bellies of the villagers and warehouses and give the player everything they need to explore and expand. Here’s everything a player needs to know about which buildings should be built first in Farthest Frontier.

Resources and the queue for construction

The stone will become important later, but wood, water and food are the main resources at the beginning of the game. Firewood and Water are needed not only for industry, but also for the Home.

Water also performs a secondary function, helping to extinguish fires if the local population catches fire. Given the catastrophic potential of a fire in a wooden village, it is obvious why water is a must-have resource, as fans of SimCity and similar games will understand.

The warehouse will eventually be needed to store all the resources collected by the village, but it shouldn’t be one of the player’s first construction projects. As well as a simple well, if the player has placed his city center in close proximity to the water.

Which buildings to build first

While it may not be a strategy game in the traditional sense, it definitely has a strategic element, and it starts from the city center. The player’s decision on where to place his city center is of great importance for his queue for construction.

The player must always build in a location with access to vital early game resources such as food, water, and wood, and the player’s first task after locating their city center should be to collect wood from the surrounding area.

Once this is done, the player must build a Woodcutter to begin processing wood from nearby trees into firewood, which will be required for most construction work.

The next thing the player builds should be a hunter’s hut, a fisherman’s hut or a gatherer’s hut, depending on what wildlife (if any) is nearby. Agriculture can wait, so the player should postpone the construction of fields until the first winter.

Having taken care of the basics of processing wood and collecting food, the player must prepare to give his villagers a place to live. Before you start building shelters, it’s helpful to first lay some dirt roads in a simple grid around the city center before the harsher elements of this great survival game get to the best players. This will help the player stay organized as his community expands.

While it’s easy to keep track of events early on, cities can quickly become much more confusing and complex than they should be if the player doesn’t keep track of them and doesn’t have a good plan for the future, as happens in many of the best simulation games.

It is profitable to invest in Dirt Roads in advance. After several dirt roads were paved, it was time to place eight or so shelters for the villagers. After that, the most basic needs of the community have been met, and the player can do other important things at an early stage. goals such as collecting stones.

Farthest Frontier is already available for PC.