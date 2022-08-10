Clay is an important resource in Farthest Frontier that players will use in various projects. However, finding Clay is not always easy, and it is very important that fans conduct exploration at the beginning of their games to make sure that the resource really appears on their maps. These players will also need to know how to mine clay in the Farthest Frontier after they find it, and this guide contains complete information about this process.

The farthest border: how to get clay

The first step to obtaining clay in the Farthest Frontier is to find a deposit. As noted earlier, players must search for these deposits immediately after loading the map, and they are marked with icons depicting a piece of brown material. If fans of urban planning games simply can’t find any clay deposits during the preliminary searches, they may want to start a new game so as not to run into problems as they progress.

After discovering a clay deposit, players in the survival game must place a clay pit on it. These buildings can be built after the city center reaches level 2 and the wagon shop is opened. To be completely clear: wood, wooden planks and stone are required to upgrade the city center to level 2, and wooden planks and stones are required to build a wagon shop. Although these materials are not particularly difficult to obtain, it will still take a little effort to fulfill the prerequisites for creating a clay pit.

As for the actual placement of the clay pit in the Farthest Frontier, it is very simple to do. Indeed, it only takes a few wooden and wooden planks to build this building, and the grid underneath it will be green when it is positioned over the deposit. Conversely, this grid will turn red when the clay pit is not in a suitable location, indicating that strategy game players will need to find a new location for the building before it can be installed.

After the clay pit is created, indie game players can start crafting the clay it collects. In particular, fans can use clay to create things like hospitals and schools. In addition, players will have the opportunity to turn their clay into bricks as soon as they build a brick factory. This building can be built after the city center of fanata rises to level 3, and the bricks it produces can be used to create a Market Square, a cheese factory and much more.

Farthest Frontier is in early access on PC.