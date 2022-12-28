From the day the fans found out about the return of their beloved Deadpool, they were very excited. Excitement doubled when Ryan Reynolds confirmed the return of Hugh Jackman in the role of Wolverine in the funniest way. While the DCEU cancels superheroes, the MCU brings back characters in movies. In the upcoming “Deadpool 3”, the MCU brings to life another X-Men character for its fans.

If you’re a fan of the Marvel cinematic universe, you know everything about the X-Men. However, X-Men is an American superhero series based on the Marvel Comics superhero team of the same name. With thirteen films released, the X-Men film series ranks ninth among the highest-grossing films. Logan from the X-Men series returns in the upcoming Deadpool movie. And another fan-favorite character will appear in the film. Who is this character?

In “Deadpool 3” there will be another fan-favorite character from the MCU

Mercury, which has the ability to move at high speed, appeared in three X-Men films. The character was played by Evan Peters. According to Sportskeeda, Evan Peters will reportedly be part of the third and final installment of the Deadpool movie series. Well, fans of the character will be glad to know that he is returning to the universe.

However, there is no confirmation whether the character is a variant from the MCU or will remain the same as in the X-Men series before Disney. But his return to the Marvel universe is certainly confirmed. Although the film is still in production and there is no specific news about the plot of the film. It is expected to be a multiverse adventure featuring Deadpool, Wolverine and Mobius (Loki).

However, in WandaVision, Peter’s Mercury is shown as an impostor. He was a Westview resident named Ralph Boehner. This revelation made the fandom unhappy and angry. In the movie “Deadpool” fans will learn more about their favorite character.

