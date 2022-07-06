The watchtower that hovers above the Ground, the resident base of operations of the Justice League, has existed for several decades, but it exists only because the whole team has become afraid of the Joker.

Justice League of America #77 (Dennis O’Neal and Dick Dillin) includes Superman, Green Lantern, Flash, Batman, Atom, Green Arrow and Black Canary. The problem begins with the fact that the then mascot of the Justice League, Snapper Carr, was beaten by the crowd. Their reason for attacking Carr is allegedly that he hangs out with strange freaks from the Justice League. Carr is quickly rescued by a man named John Dow, and events spiral out of control when Dow begins manipulating Carr in a crusade against the Justice League.

John Duff involves Carr in a plan that involves kidnapping Batman and giving Atom the opportunity to escape in order to deceive the Justice League later. Dough’s extreme manipulation of someone who was supposed to be a close ally of the heroes is supernatural, and Dough ends up impersonating Batman and tricking the Justice League into attending a rally where Carr testifies against them. Carr condemns the Justice League as strange outsiders and argues that people should only trust and believe those who are truly average. Although it eventually turns out that John Duff is the Joker in disguise, the team is shocked at how effectively he was able to arm the populace against them. Fearing that the same tactic could be used to attack their Earth base, in Justice League of America #78 (O’Neill and Dillin) The League is building its orbital Watchtower to distance itself from humanity.

Although the Joker is often considered the villain of Gotham City, it’s only because he really likes to spar with Batman. When his attention turns to the Justice League, the Joker can demonstrate his potential as a world-class threat capable of destroying the team using the people they are sworn to protect. What is surprising about this is that the Justice League’s decision does not conform to the moral principles that fans can expect. The Watchtower remained a standard part of the team’s adventures, giving The Joker got a permanent victory as he scared the League off the planet. Normally, such a response to a villain would be part of a broader message that the team should trust normal people and not consider themselves superior to humanity, but the Joker’s psychological victory was not undermined in this way, even after dozens of times the Watchtower itself was attacked or compromised.

Even before he became a true DC icon, the Joker was already sowing such ridiculous levels of chaos that he was solely responsible for the construction of the Watchtower. The Justice League may act tough, but this quick and decisive step into space proves that while each of them may have their own villains, they are most afraid of the Joker.