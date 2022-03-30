The family of Bruce Willis reports that he is struggling with aphasia and refuses to act because of health problems

Bruce Willis decided to retire from cinema after he was diagnosed with aphasia, his family said on Wednesday, March 30.

“We as a family wanted to inform Bruce’s wonderful supporters that our beloved Bruce has some health problems, and he was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which affects his cognitive abilities,” his daughter Rumer Willis shared in an Instagram statement signed by Rumer, her mom Demi Moore, Bruce’s wife Emma Heming and Rumer’s sisters are Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn. “As a result of this and with great attention, Bruce is moving away from a career that meant so much to him.”

The 33-year-old graduate of the Dancing with the Stars show noted that it was “a really difficult time for our family,” but they are all very “grateful to you for your unwavering love, compassion and support.”

She continued: “We are going through this as a strong family and wanted to attract his fans because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

Rumer, the eldest child of the 67-year-old actor of the “Sixth Sense” and ex-wife Moore, 59, finally shared the new motto of the family.

“As Bruce always says, live like this, and together we plan to do just that,” she wrote.

The “Ghost” actress, who was married to Bruce from 1987 to 1998, shared the same statement on her social media pages on Wednesday, as did 30-year-old daughter Scout. The exes also have a 28-year-old daughter, Tallulah.

The 43-year-old wife of the “Die Hard” actor Heming, whom he married in 2009, posted a message about his diagnosis on her page. The Coco Baba founder, who shares daughters Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7, with the Armageddon star, received an outpouring of love from friends and fans.

“Love, support and humor will help this family get through everything!!!” one user commented. “Keep smiling, Bruce, and enjoy the legacy YOU’ve created.”

Katie Couric sent her well wishes via Moore’s post, writing: “I send you all a lot of love and healing! ❤️ “.

Earlier this month, the family celebrated Bruce’s birthday with sweet reviews on social media, including from Moore, who expressed her gratitude for their “mixed family.”

Heming, for her part, shared a video montage from her life with the Emmy Award winner, signing an Instagram post on March 19: “I don’t just love him, I really like him very much 💓 #birthdayboy 🥳 💝 .”

A few days later, the couple celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary. At the time, Heming shared a retrospective photo of the lovers, ugly crying as they listened to the touching speeches at the reception.