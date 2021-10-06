The Fall of the House of Usher: Creator of Midnight Mass Announces New Series

The Fall of the House of Usher: According to Deadline, Mike Flanagan, creator of Midnight Mass, is developing a new series for Netflix. Titled The Fall Of The House Of Usher in the original, the production will be based on writer Edgar Allan Poe’s tale of the same name.

Flanagan was already known for his work in several horror films, but gained even more visibility with Midnight Mass, which has become a huge success for the streaming service just days after its launch.

The tale The Fall of the House of Usher was first published in 1839 and has become one of Poe’s most famous writings. The story follows an unnamed narrator who meets his friend Roderick Usher, who has a terrible illness.

Although little information has been released about the new series, Flanagan will be the show’s director and producer, while Emmy Grinwis, Michael Fimognari and Melinda Nishioka will be co-producers.

Did you like the article? Leave it in the comments and don’t stay tuned to not miss any news about movies and series.