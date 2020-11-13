The Falconeer, analysis. High flights in a wasted world

Tomas Sala is correct when presenting political conflicts with strategy in air battles, but fails in their execution and recursion of missions.

That The Falconeer jumps out is undeniable. The beginning of a new generation of consoles also invites optimism when it comes to finding creative proposals that help promote the medium that unites us to new fronts. In short, experimentation that sometimes collides with herself for wanting to be more than she necessarily needed. This is perhaps what most chains this proposal by Tomas Sala to superficiality, because it would surely have been much more satisfactory, further refining its objectives as a video game, a quality that is never forgotten.

But who is Tomas Sala? In addition to being creative director in Little Chicken, his contribution to the medium and what he is best known for in these struggles are the Skyrim mods. With millions of downloads, his ability to build locations and missions led fans of The Elder Scrolls to hold him highly. In The Falconeer there is a bit of everything, but it is far from his strong suit.

Facing a solo title, as is the case that concerns us today, brings a particularly unique aspect to the work and an added merit that, for the record, we have been able to appreciate during the approximately eight hours it took to complete the six episodes of this adventure – counting both prologue and epilogue. So we are going to get into the matter to know what we find with The Falconeer, what it wants to tell us through its symbolism and what are the aspects that have prevented it from becoming a benchmark within an already excellent year 2020 in the independent scene.

The Falconeer tries to be simple and ends up being simple

The use of the falcon as the main animal is not accidental. It could have been any other bird or animal, even mythological creatures, but the fictional world of Ursee is surrounded by water, by distant horizons and very identifiable points of view: it is beautiful, it can be enjoyed on the contemplative plane. Take as a gallant the animal that sees everything, the guardian defender from on high. What is perhaps not so obvious is its playable proposal, an action RPG in the third person, in the open world, with aerial combats on the back of legendary falcons in which strategy is essential. Shooting is a solution, but dodging becomes decisive especially in the closing bars. This story, seasoned by mystical overtones and a historical background that is not revealed with the force it should, ends up losing interest as the hours go by because what is told does not match what is tried on the mechanical plane, excessively flat, simple. Repetitive.

Wars, political interests, territorial dominion … A vision perfectly identifiable with the history books and even an attempt to approach the time when the conquest of great lands felt like a moral victory. Be more than the adversary. The Falconeer’s message is understood from the beginning and criticizes it in a way, but in an attempt to make us empathize with the population that composes it, it ends up making the sum of its parts less interesting than the small stories of each of them. . There are ships, there are cannons, there are human minds devising new strategies … but there are hawks, the true superior being, for their ability to fly and see what others only imagine. You feel powerful being a rider, but that feeling doesn’t last long.



