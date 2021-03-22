The Falcon and Winter Soldier: should movies be watched?

Last Friday (19), Marvel launched its new series on Disney +. Hawk and the Winter Soldier, a production headed by screenwriter Malcolm Spellman, chronicles the saga of two heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe after notable events seen in other films.

With the Disney Plus subscription, you can check Marvel movies in chronological order

Check out this list which sequence of Marvel movies is required to be watched before the Hawk and Winter Soldier series.

Played by Anthony Mackie, the character was introduced to Marvel comics in 1969. In his career, several sad stories can be seen. Gradually, a villainous spirit took over his existence.

When he meets Steve Rogers, Captain America, the two team up to defeat this evil entity and become great friends, with Sam joining the Avengers team later.

Captain America: Winter Soldier (2014)

The character’s first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe takes place in Captain America’s second film. On that occasion, Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), the Winter Soldier, is also seen for the first time at the MCU.

During the narrative, Sam Wilson is summoned by Steve Rogers to help in situations related to the Winter Soldier, who has carried out some crimes involving Avengers allies. When there are direct confrontations with the likely villain, Captain America recognizes him as his best friend, Bucky Barnes.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

The second Avengers movie adds several tensions to the plots already presented about the characters. Sam Wilson is invited to formally join the Avengers group at the end of the events presented in the Age of Ultron.

Ant-Man (2015)

In the film of the new Marvel hero, Sam Wilson appears in conflict with Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Ant-Man. However, what matters most for the construction of the character takes place in the post-credit scene, when Falcão and Captain America keep Bucky Barnes in custody, choosing not to reveal anything to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), the Man of iron.

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Continuing the chronological order of Marvel films, there is the third Captain America film, in which the Avengers are divided into two antagonistic groups. In this context, Sam Wilson allies, without hesitation, to his great friend Steve Rogers. As the plot unfolds, there is a wealth of information related to the creation of the Winter Soldier and the personality of Bucky Barnes.

The character’s first appearance took place in Captain America’s magazine. Steve Rogers’ best friend, the character is presumed dead during World War II. He is rescued by the Russians, who give him a bionic arm to replace what was lost and becomes the Winter Soldier, through an intervention by the Hydra group.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Bucky Barnes is introduced in Captain America’s first film. The relationship between the characters is presented in an interesting way, but it is not something that was deeply discussed at first. With the advancement of Marvel films, there is the construction of the Winter Soldier, who has his story unraveled in the following films.

Black Panther (2018)

Wakanda’s technologies are highlighted in the introduction film to the hero T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), the Black Panther.

After the development of all the conflicts and confrontations between all the villains and heroes seen in the plot, in a post-credits scene, Shuri (Letitia Wright), sister of T’Challa, is seen helping a reconstituted Bucky Barnes. The character seems to be already recovered from the events seen in the previous films.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

In the third Avengers film, the audience notices Bucky Barnes’ progress in Wakanda, which now has a new arm, made of Vibranium. Sam Wilson also appears to be quite important in the Infinite War narrative. The hero, however, is also directly affected by Thanos’ plan (Josh Brolin), as well as the former Winter Soldier.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Finishing the third phase of Marvel characters, many events seen in Ultimatum end up directly affecting the narrative construction of the Disney + series WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Despite Bucky Barnes’ recovery, with the help of Wakanda’s technology, he begins to give evidence of several psychological discomforts regarding his conduct. During these events, Sam Wilson is assigned an important mission at the end of all conflicts seen in the film. He needs to watch over Captain America’s shield.