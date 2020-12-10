The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: this is how art looks

A lot of promotional material is leaked for the new Marvel Studios series for Disney + with Falcon, Winter Soldier and Sharon Carter.

One of the series of Marvel Studios to Disney + most anticipated is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, whose shooting has been altered this year to the global crisis of the coronavirus that has forced the delay for next year. Although thanks to its advanced production we can enjoy numerous promotional materials that have leaked in the last hours, showing in great detail its main protagonists, ie, Hawk, Winter Soldier and Sharon Carter as a fugitive, plus constant references to the new Captain America and even a first look at one of his new villains.

Sharon Carter will be a fugitive in the series

Thus, thanks to the many promotional arts that have emerged through this filtration, we can see the final appearance of both Hawk and Winter Soldier, with the theme of Captain America in most of these images, direct reference to the new Cap’s identity that will be developed in the series itself. Beside them several logos and poster series are also shown, showing the artistic direction thereof.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: just look protagonists in new arts

In addition, it is confirmed that Sharon Carter is a fugitive in the series following the latest developments in the UCM, yet to be discovered. Although one of the biggest surprises of this new batch of images is the first look at Flag Smasher, a new villain with aspirations for world domination and who will have to face the superheroes protagonists of the series.

For now, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is undated concrete premiere at Disney +, but should reach the streaming service sometime in 2021. After the delay, the first series of Marvel Studios to release next January 15 will be Bruja Scarlet and Vision (WandaVision) of which we recently learned numerous new details.



