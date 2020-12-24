The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: revealing hero uniforms

The unprecedented Marvel series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, had a new photo released showing more details of the new uniforms that the heroes played by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will use in the program.

Hawk and the Winter Soldier will be the second Marvel series to arrive on Disney + streaming – the first will be Wandavision, to launch on January 15, 2021 – and will tell the events involving the two heroes after Steve Rogers’ departure, Captain America, who left the shield for his friend Sam Wilson (Mackie) in Avengers: Endgame.

In Marvel comics, Sam even takes on the mantle of Captain America. Fans expect that this could happen in the new series, however, as we had already seen in the trailer, and now corroborated by the image, at least in the beginning, we will not have Wilson using the shield received from Rogers.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Wandavision and the other series announced by Marvel are part of the expansion of the MCU, which in addition to cinemas, will now also come to streaming.

“These are going to be new and ongoing stories,” said Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. “One of the things we are most excited about is that these are going to be great stories defined in the MCU with ramifications that will be felt both through the other Disney + series we are producing and through the movies in the cinemas.”



