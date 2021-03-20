The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: know who is who

A few years ago, the Disney + announcement came with the promise that the new MCU content would arrive exclusively for the platform. After the success of WandaVision, the first production of the new phase, Marvel is trying to repeat this success with Falcão and the Winter Soldier.

Written by Malcolm Spellman and directed by Kari Skogland, the series’ plot begins after the events of Endgame and shows the pair adapting to a very different life.

In the film, Steve Rogers passes Captain America’s mantle and shield to Sam Wilson. Hawk and the Winter Soldier takes place six months after that moment and brings Sam and Bucky back for a new adventure.

The production, which was available today, on the 19th, in streaming, has a large cast full of recognizable stars and characters from the MCU. Check out each of the characters in Falcão and the Winter Soldier and how they fit into the plot.

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson (Falcão)

Anthony Mackie returns to Falcon and the Winter Soldier as Sam Wilson the Falcon. Mackie started at the MCU in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and returned to small roles in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Ant-Man during phase 2. He received another important role in Captain America: Civil War and later appeared in Avengers: War Infinita and Endgame. After so long, Marvel will finally explore Sam’s journey while becoming the new Captain America.

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier)

Sebastian Stan is the other half of the main pair of Falcão and the Winter Soldier. He made his MCU debut as Bucky Barnes in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. Stan returned in Captain America: The Winter Soldier as Hydra’s super killer. His other MCU appearances took place during Phase 3, with roles in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo

Daniel Brühl returns to the MCU as Baão Zemo. His first and only appearance in another MCU work so far was as the main villain of Captain America: Civil War. He now returns to the Marvel universe with the iconic purple mask of the comic book character.

Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter

Hawk and the Winter Soldier also brings back Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter. She joined the MCU as Agent 13 in Captain America: Winter Soldier and was created to be Captain America’s new love interest. Sharon was in Captain America: Civil War, a film in which she and Steve finally kissed. However, this was the last time that fans saw her, as Sharon was captured by Thanos.

Wyatt Russell as John Walker

One of the new additions to the MCU presented by Falcão and the Winter Soldier is Wyatt Russell as John Walker. He is the son of Kurt Russell, who played Ego in Guadião da Galaxy Vol. 2. His character, better known as American Agent in the comics, will become Captain America throughout the Disney + series.

Don Cheadle as James Rhodes (Combat Machine)

Don Cheadle returns as James Rhodes, also known as the Combat Machine, in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Since taking on the role in Iron Man 2, Cheadle has appeared in five more MCU films: Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. His presence in the series predates his solo project, the Armor Wars miniseries.