The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: final episodes get electrifying teaser

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Marvel and Disney + released, on Monday (12), a teaser showing unpublished scenes from the last two episodes of Falcão and the Winter Soldier. The images show the beginning of what must be the decisive clash between the protagonists and the character John Walker.

ATTENTION: SPOILERS AHEAD!

The video of just over 1 minute and 20 seconds shows Sam Wilson’s withdrawal from Captain America’s shield and mantle. In contrast, military man John Walker is shown embracing the hero’s legacy and becoming an antagonist.

The 4th episode showed the new Cap murdering one of the Flag Smashers terrorists in front of dozens of people, after the group killed their companion Battlestar. The iconic final scene focuses on the likely villain holding the bloody shield.

The teaser also shows Sam Wilson saying that he doesn’t want “anyone else to get hurt”. The “evil Captain America” ​​argues that the heroes “don’t want to do this”, while Bucky replies that “yes, we do”, in what must be the beginning of the fight between the characters.

Check out the trailer for the last two episodes below:

While the 5th episode will be available on Disney + starting next Friday (16th), the 6th and final one will arrive at the streaming service on April 23rd.