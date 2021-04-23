The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: final episode reveals new Captain America

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: This Friday (23), Disney + released the final episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The Marvel series brought great emotions to viewers with its outcome, mainly due to the rise of a new Captain America. In this way, many electrifying conflicts are developed.

Check out all the details of episode 6 of the MCU production with our recap!

Falcon and the Winter Soldier 1×6: a farewell to Sam Wilson’s Falcon

Last week, the post-credits scene for the Marvel series showed the audience that John Walker (played by Wyatt Russell) was building a new shield after losing it to the pair formed by Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes ( Sebastian Stan) and be removed from the position of Captain America.

Previously, Sam even dedicated himself to training with the shield, which finally returned to his possession, receiving the support of Bucky and Sarah (Adepero Oduye).

In this way, the so-called “One World, One People” continues these events, still showing the intentions of Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) and his Flag-Smashers allies launching an attack on headquarters of the Global Repatriation Council in New York.

There, the council is about to vote on issues related to global resettlement, but all are taken hostage by Karli.

Thus, Sam and Bucky join Sharon to solve the problem. At this point, the audience is introduced to the new Captain America, as Sam wears his uniform and carries his shield, even after the conversation he had with Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), in the previous episode.

The action is constant, considering that there are many Super Soldiers fighting with the three characters. In this context, even John Walker appears to help contain the Flag-Smashers, but when the situation gets worse, he is helped by Sam. Many realize that he is now the new Captain America.

In addition to these revelations, Sharon also shows his true intentions to Karli. And so, the leader of the group ends up shooting the agent. Sam is quick to prevent things from getting worse and lowers his weapons to talk to Karli. Meanwhile, Sharon shoots at her, who dies in Captain America’s arms.

This causes Sam to call on board members to make the right decision. Sharon, who was shot, manages to make sure that no one finds out her true identity. And Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louise-Dreyfuss) changes John Walker’s look, giving him a new job as an American Agent.

In the end, Bucky tells Yori Nakajima that the Winter Soldier killed his son. He then leaves a copy of the list of people previously wronged for his alter ego in Dr. Raynor’s office (Amy Aquino).

And Sam meets Isaiah again, showing him that there is now a statue in his honor. The new Captain America guarantees that he will represent all the people he loves.

What did you think of the end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier?