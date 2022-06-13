The failure of “Game of Thrones” shows what the rings of power need to do

Amazon’s upcoming series “Rings of Power” should pay attention to the failure of “Game of Thrones” if it wants to resonate with fans. The early seasons of Game of Thrones are some of the most beloved on fantasy television, but there is a harsh lesson in their decline. While season 8 of Game of Thrones is a clear guide to what not to do with a fantasy adaptation, Rings of Power can also learn from what other series are doing right.

The action of the Ring of Power takes place in the Second Age of Middle-earth and is dedicated to the creation of rings and the rise of Sauron to power. Drawing inspiration from Tolkien’s Silmarillion, the events of the Amazon show will take place approximately 5,000 years before Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Little is known about the plot, but provided that he effectively overcomes the triumphs and pitfalls of his fantasy contemporaries, the “Ring of Power” has every chance to succeed.

The success or failure of recent fantasy cannot be fully explained by how accurately the source material is adapted for the small screen. In order for the Rings of Power to work, it must have the right characters. “Game of Thrones” is not the only fantasy adaptation that differs from the novels that inspired it. However, while Game of Thrones pushed its characters into situations that didn’t make sense, fantasy shows like The Witcher used this change to successfully develop the characters and their relationships. This once again highlights how the characters will play a central role in whether “Rings of Power” will be considered a success or a failure.

The biggest failure Games of Thrones is not the expiration of the original material; after all, the writers had to prepare for this inevitability from the first season. The central issue was the betrayal of the arches of the characters. By the 8th season of Game of Thrones, viewers stopped recognizing their favorite characters. Jaime Lannister, who had previously sacrificed his honor to save the people in King’s Landing, said: “I would kill every man, woman, and child in Riverrun.” Daenerys Targaryen, who was not going to become the “Queen of Ashes”, burned the city she was going to rule. And Jon Snow, who was expected to play a central role in defeating the King of the Night, became a parody of himself, reduced to repeating the same phrases suitable for creating memes. The first four seasons may have closely followed George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire saga, but the plot deviations that culminated in the eighth season did not cause its failure.

A fantasy show can be successful without a simple retelling of the source material. Despite the fact that there is only the second season and the full series is available, “The Witcher” has already moved away from books. But the most important thing is that the characters are well developed. On the other hand, the “Wheel of Time” largely corresponds to its source material, but does not devote nearly enough screen time to the interactions between the characters. As a result, they seem flat and boring, causing the audience to lose interest. Attractive and realistic characters now occupy a central place in the fantasy genre, which Game of Thrones forgot about — with disastrous consequences.

The Rings of Power are in a unique position. There has already been an extremely successful film adaptation of the novel in the same universe, but The Ring of Power has no novel to emulate. The Silmarillion is more of a Middle—Earth story than a narrative. In addition to having to stick to vague storylines, this gives showrunners a certain creative freedom. However, the success or failure of the “Ring of Power” depends on the performance of its characters. They should feel connected to Tolkien’s world and not unreasonably deviate from the prejudices of fans. There were concerns that Galadriel, depicted in the trailer, does not match the version of Cate Blanchett. However, if it matches the story that the Rings of Power are trying to tell, it shouldn’t be a problem. With a budget of over $1 billion, Amazon has certainly spared no expense for the upcoming fantasy epic. Potential viewers can only hope that the same devotion has been extended to the characters they’ve been waiting to meet for years.