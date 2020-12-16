The Factors That Boost Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $ 20,000

Bitcoin (BTC) price broke the all-time record as of December 16, 2020, and reached the $ 20,000 target. Even Binance could not stand the BTC / USD parity that reached up to $ 20,700 and temporarily collapsed. The BTC price rose above $ 20,000, enabling all Bitcoin wallet addresses to be 100% profitable.All BTC wallet addresses, regardless of the price they were bought before December 16, were seen in the industry only in 2017.

It finally happened! Bitcoin blows past $20,000 and 100% of the addresses currently holding $BTC are experiencing profits! Welcome to the unexplored territory. #HODL pic.twitter.com/eRVXUWGN8J — IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) December 16, 2020

What are the reasons that brought the bitcoin price to the record?

So what were the factors that brought the Bitcoin price from $ 3,700 to $ 20,700 in March 2020?

Looking at the reasons behind the rise in the bitcoin price in 2020, it seems that these are very different from the rally in 2017. The ICO craze in 2017 mostly appealed to the individual investor. While altcoins in general have recorded record highs, even top-tier projects like Ethereum are far behind the 2017 level. Bitcoin, on the other hand, was able to take advantage of the opportunities in 2020 and renew its old record thanks to several features.

Domino’s first leg: Pandemic

Undoubtedly, the biggest factor that made this year different from others was the Covid-19 outbreak. The declaration of Covid-19 as a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020 was actually the moment when everything started. The BTC price dropped to $ 3,700 at that time. Following this, there was an increase of approximately 700%. The main reason for both the decline and the rise is interpreted as the panic created by the epidemic and the escape to safe investment.

With only 21 million supplies, Bitcoin faced the safe haven treatment gold had seen in previous crisis moments. Covid-19, which created a domino effect, caused the US to print trillions of dollars. Not only the USA, but almost all leading economies have entered an incredible liquidity race to support Covid-19 quarantines. The ounce of gold, which was in great demand at first and broke the $ 2,000 level, then transferred the rally to BTC.

FED printed trillions of dollars and zeroed interest rates

The trillions of dollars printed in the aftermath of the domino effect and the fact that many central banks, including the FED, reduced interest rates to zero, reduced interest in treasury bonds and other similar instruments. The DXY decline, the bottom or the negative interest rates, and the steps taken by institutional investors changed everything for BTC.

A $ 250 million purchase of BTC from the publicly listed MicroStrategy ignited the first fuse. Other corporate names joined MicroStrategy, which increased purchases. With Square, Mode and subsequently MassMutual, Ruffer Investment Company has become the visible face of corporate acceptance.

Of course, Grayscale, who started buying Bitcoin and selling to institutional investors long before these stages, continued to increase his BTC purchases. The statement “corporations buy every bitcoin you sell”, approved by the CEO of Grayscale himself, actually reveals the situation clearly.

The last leg of the domino effect: Recognition

In the third leg of the domino effect, the sector, which includes corporate names, is heard more. Bitcoin now enjoys much more recognition and acceptance than it was in 2017. The steps of giant companies such as PayPal and Visa to support the cryptocurrency ecosystem are clear proof of the situation.



