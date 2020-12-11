The Factor That Brings Bitcoin Price Close to $ 20000

Kraken published a report titled “A New Era” on Bitcoin and some other cryptocurrencies. In the report; While discussing the monthly changes of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Litecoin, BCH, some analyzes were also shared about the rise in Bitcoin price. Kraken suggested that the main factor driving the Bitcoin price closer to $ 20,000 is hodlers – institutional investors.

Crypto currency exchange Kraken said that in addition to technical and basic data, BTC demand from institutional investors increased Bitcoin to the level of $ 19,850 in November. However, the annual increase in the fixedcoin supply by 337% and the BTC exit from the stock exchanges were interpreted as a sign of the spot Bitcoin demand of institutional investors, who were described as hodlers. This has been interpreted as a fundamental factor showing that Bitcoin is gaining value.

In addition, it was stated that the supply in circulation and ready for swap continued to decrease with the move of Bitcoin from stock exchanges to cold wallets.

“We came to the conclusion that the whales benefited from the rally seen in October, and we argued that the increased number of whales could contribute to the increased value of BTC. After 70,000 Bitcoins came out of the whales’ wallets in October, the whales accumulated more than 56,000 BTC in November and continued the rally for the month. This savings made by the whale in November is an indication that BTC is moving upwards regardless of its 20 thousand dollar target. ”

There are cryptocurrencies outperforming Bitcoin

Kraken states in the report that in addition to the 43% rally seen by Bitcoin, big cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and XRP have performed better with the increasing demand in the crypto markets.

“ETH performed much better in 2020, with a return of 379% since the beginning of the year. XRP was the best of November. ”

It was stated that the separation of Bitcoin from risky assets, which are accepted as safe havens in the traditional market under the guise of a store of value, will continue to be an attractive feature for new market participants.



