34 shots against Omonia until Scott McTominay finally scored in stoppage time. The Europa League match only highlighted Manchester United’s urgent need not only for attacking reinforcements, but also for a strong ninth number.

Cristiano Ronaldo will definitely leave Old Trafford by the end of this season — if not sooner — and Anthony Martial’s penchant for injury makes him too unreliable a player. The lack of options in this area is disastrous for a club that seeks to fight for titles in the near future.

Thus, Marcus Rashford was used as the ninth number, but the Englishman’s most fruitful periods at the club began when he established himself as a left forward.

United were closely linked with the strikers during Eric Ten Hag’s first transfer window. There were rumors that Saša Kalajdžić, Marko Arnautovic and Benjamin Sesko were in close contact with United before each potential move fell through for various reasons.

Thanks to the excellent start of the season, Ivan Toney became the main target of the fans.

But should United look further and with an eye to the future when deciding to buy a new striker?

Over the past couple of seasons, Jonathan David has turned into the best striker in European football. The Canadian currently ranks first in the League 1 top scorers table with nine goals in eleven matches.

He is only 22 years old, and David not only has a lot to offer, but has already become the top scorer of LOSC Lille in the history of Ligue 1, breaking Eden Hazard’s record.

Fabrizio Romano noted that thanks to his brilliant start to this campaign:

“Jonathan David, who needs to be followed in the market in the coming months, as many top clubs are following him – now he is the top scorer of Ligue 1 with 9 goals.”

United are already ready for another fiasco with the transfer of another starlet: Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

It would be incredibly optimistic to think that the Glazers would be able to accumulate enough money to break up serious competition and buy these two elite talents.

In the summer transfer window, United spent a lot more than originally planned.

Pressure on rising debt should also be the focus of Americans’ attention before they try to increase it by refusing to invest any of their own money in the sleeping giant.

But the point of focusing solely on signing Jonathan David is this: with every season in professional football in the top division, he is getting better and better.

13 goals in the first season in France, 19 in the second and 9 in the third (and this is only October).

His consistent development into a top-level striker follows Ten Haga’s pattern of attracting talented young players who are signing their second or third professional contract.

David’s current goal conversion rate is 25% better than any United player. Ronaldo has only 7%, Rashford has 19%, and Martial has 21% during his most successful season at United. Ivan Toni and Cody Gakpo — two names closely associated with the move to Old Trafford in January — currently show a 26% implementation rate.

In addition, all of his goals this season have been scored from an 18-yard penalty area. It is well known that United lack a great finisher at a touch distance from the goal. Ole Gunnar Sulscher said that all United strikers score only beautiful goals, and not skillfully poach the ball, and David could instantly eliminate this problem.

He is impeccable not only in front of goal, but also in conjunction with other strikers. With no wasteful possession of the ball, David worked his way to a very impressive 90% accuracy rate.

David’s willingness to work for his team cannot be discounted either. Possessing one of the most sought-after qualities of Ten Hag, it withstands an average of about 18 clicks in ninety minutes.

The club estimates David’s current transfer value at around 50 million euros, and his current contract is valid until June 2025. Despite this, United’s need for a new long-term striker is acute at the moment.

In keeping with his consistent but flawless trajectory, now could be the perfect time for United to pinch David before the European giants start betting big on the promising striker.