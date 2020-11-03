The eyes of the world are on the critical election in the USA!

Breaking news … The voting process has begun in the most critical elections in US history. While the whole world was watching the race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden with curiosity, the first statement came from US President Trump. “We declare victory when there is victory. No need to play. But I definitely believe we have a chance to win,” Trump said.

Breaking news … The voting process has begun in the most critical elections in US history. While the whole world was watching the race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden with curiosity, the first statement came from US President Trump.

US President Donald Trump announced that their chances of winning are high for the 59th presidential election held in the country today.

While the voting process for the presidential elections continued in the USA, Republican President Trump evaluated the election agenda by connecting to Fox television over the phone.

“We declare victory when there is victory. No need to play. But I definitely believe we have a chance to win.” used the expression.

Stating that they believe that they will easily reach the required number of 270 delegates to win the elections, Trump said, “People are satisfied with our work. I think we will reach 306 delegates as in 2016.” said.

Trump added to his Democratic rival Joe Biden, “Biden has no mental capacity to be president. He is having a hard time. Biden should not be in the presidency.” He commented.

Regarding the possibility that the announcement of the election results may take longer than usual due to the counting of the votes cast by mail, Trump stated that they wanted to see the election results on the night of November 3.

“If I am elected, there may be street and violence in Portland, Chicago, New York, Oakland, Baltimore and other cities under Democrats, due to the lack of leadership at the local level,” Trump said. he spoke.

VOTING IN THE NEW HAMPSHIRE IN THE US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS STARTED

Voting at the ballot box in the US presidential election traditionally started from midnight in two villages in the state of New Hampshire.

Voters in Dixville Notch and Millsfield villages near the Canadian border went to the polls from 24:00 local time.

While the voting process quickly resulted in small populated villages, ballot boxes were opened. Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden won all 5 games used in the town of Dixville Notch. In Millsfield, Republican Party candidate President Donald Trump won 16 votes, while Biden stayed 5.

EARLY VOTE RATE EXCEEDED 100 MILLION

In the presidential elections, 100 million 298 thousand 838 people voted by mail and at the ballot box so far, according to the website “USA Elections Project” which compiles early voting information. While the number of votes cast by mail approached 65 million, more than 35 million people chose to leave their ballot papers to the ballot boxes created in this process. California came to the fore as “the states with the highest number of early voting in the country” with more than 12 million 90 thousand votes, Texas 9 million 719 thousand and Florida 9 million 69 thousand votes.

On the other hand, it was noted that the early votes cast corresponded to 72.8 percent of the total votes in the 2016 presidential election. It was reported that voters across the country requested more than 92 million ballots for postal voting. Professor Michael McDonald, an election expert at the University of Florida, the administrator of the website, stated that allowing early voting by mail or at the polls in many states due to the epidemic was the main factor in the record-breaking increase in the number of voters in these elections.

EXTRAORDINARY SAFETY PRECAUTIONS AROUND THE WHITE PALACE

After the 59th presidential elections in the USA, if one of the parties does not accept the results, the possibility of street and violence incidents started to be discussed. Workplaces looted during the George Floyd demonstrations in Washington DC in May and June were covered with wooden plates in case of post-election events.

On the other hand, many avenues and streets around the White House, as well as Lafayette Park opposite the White House and Ellipse Park behind it, were closed to the entrance and exit. In addition, high iron fences were placed around all buildings and streets around the White House.



