The eye of the cryptocurrency market will be on the meeting in Congress on December 8

The US House of Representatives Financial Services Committee will host an important meeting for the cryptocurrency industry next week. Committee chairman, Maxine Water, announced today that they will meet with the executives of the leading crypto money companies in the USA.

The meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, December 8, was titled “Digital Assets and the Future of Finance: Understanding the Challenges and Benefits of Financial Innovation in the US.”

Councilors were at the meeting Jeremy Allaire, Circle CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX CEO, Brian Brooks, Bitfury CEO, Chad Cascarilla, Paxos CEO, Denelle Dixon, Stellar Development Foundation CEO, and Alesia Haas, CFO of Coinbase. will listen to me.

Meanwhile, Waters is known for his critical approach to the cryptocurrency industry. The chairman of the committee was especially openly opposed to Facebook’s cryptocurrency project Libra. Moreover, he demanded that Joe Biden repeal the entire regulation issued by the OCC regarding cryptocurrencies. In June, he formed a group of democratic members to address growing concerns about cryptocurrencies.