The Exynos Chip And The Snapdragon Of The Samsung Galaxy S22 Will Have The Same Power

Phone manufacturers are generally clear about the suppliers they want to offer a good product. Each terminal is different as far as families are concerned, but sometimes we will see variations in the internal construction beyond what is internal storage and RAM. In this case of some, the processor has different options depending on the market and if we talk about Samsung we will find a Snapdragon or Exynos.

No differences on the Samsung Galaxy S22

One of the things that users have taken into account when choosing a Samsung terminal has been the processor. The Korean house is one of those that has two versions of its high-end terminals, which, in its case, is determined by the choice between the Snapdragon or the Exynos chip.

In recent years, users have preferred the former more than anything because of the compatibility and reliability that they offer in many terminals. That’s not to mention the tests that have been done, where the Qualcomm hardware has offered superior performance. But it seems that users can finally breathe easy when choosing their next Samsung terminal if they bet on the Galaxy S family.

And it is that here we have the tests that the Geekbench website has done making a comparison of the Galaxy S22 Ultra models with both processors mounted. And the notes could not be better since, as you can see, both versions are practically the same.

This is good news for users and for the brand, which can once again boast a processor at the height of the competition, one that was also winning the battle at home. Now it only remains to know if this terminal will arrive with these two versions in all markets or if it will stay in Asian territory.

The improvements that the new Samsung terminals could bring

The processor of the smartphone is the most important part of it. And it is that in the end it is the one that decides what the terminal is capable of doing according to its characteristics. That is why it is so important to look at this feature, where in the case of the Galaxy S22 Ultra we could see 4K screens with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 8K recording or connection to 6 gHz WiFi networks.