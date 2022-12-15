The Exploited Frontman Watty Buchan Lost Consciousness on Stage After a Suspected Heart Attack

Watty Buchan, frontman of the Scottish punk band The Exploited, was taken to hospital on Saturday (December 10) after passing out on stage during a performance in Bogota, Colombia.

The band was near the end of their set at La Estrella Roja Calle 66 and was performing their song “Army Life” when Buchan started grabbing his chest and falling to the floor. Help was called and Buchan was taken to the hospital, and most of the crowd at the show stayed put until they found out that the singer was all right.

In an interview with STV News, a representative of The Exploited said that Buchan is suspected of having a heart attack. “He tried to play, but he had to stop a couple of songs until he eventually passed out.”

The band later posted their own statement on Facebook saying Buchan was “feeling better now and resting at a hotel in Bogota.” They added that by “doctor’s order” all the remaining concerts of the band for 2022 were canceled. “We’re sorry about this, but Watty got tired and was told to cancel all upcoming concerts this year.”

Buchan suffered a heart attack on stage earlier, in February 2014, when the band was performing in Lisbon, Portugal. He was hospitalized and later underwent heart surgery with a quadruple bypass. A few months later, in June of the same year, the band announced that the operation had been successful and the band was working on new material.

A few years later, in 2017, Buchan was taken to a hospital in Belgium with a “very serious heart condition” while the band was on tour.