The Expendables 4: Megan Fox and 50 Cent Join The Film’s Cast

Lionsgate made official the development of The Expendables 4, the next chapter of the action franchise that started in 2010. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and Jason Statham should return to their respective roles in the new film, which will still feature cast with Megan Fox, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and martial artist Tony Jaa.

The attraction will be directed by Scott Waugh (Need for Speed), based on a script by Spenser Cohen, Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly. Details about the plot are still scarce, however, the site claims that Statham’s character will be the new leader of the mercenary group, while Fox will play the female protagonist. Production is scheduled to start in October, but has not set a release date.

“It’s so much fun to bring these stars together for a limitless action movie. The new feature will raise the bar and be the biggest and most incredible adventure of all time,” said Jason Constantine, president of the studio. “The popcorn entertainment is guaranteed, [the new additions to the cast are intended to keep the franchise] fresh and fun,” added Jeffrey Greenstein, president of Millennium — partner producer of the title.

The action saga of the big screen captured the public’s attention by bringing spectacular — and even absurd — scenes with big names in the genre — icons from the 1980s. Throughout the first three chapters, there were the participation of Jet Li, Chuck Norris, Mickey Rourke, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson, Wesley Snipes, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Antonio Banderas, and others.

This formula proved to be a success, with revenues exceeding US$ 830 million at the box office around the world. That way, it’s possible that the cast of The Mercenaries 4 can still grow, with more news expected to be announced soon.