The expected update to the Galaxy S20 family has arrived!

Attracting the attention of the world with the UNPACKED event held on August 5, Samsung announced that the Galaxy S20 family will receive the One UI 3.0 update at the event.

Galaxy S20 family has One UI 3.0 update!

The Galaxy family, which consists of Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra models, finally got its first major update approximately 10 months after its release.

Along with the Android 11 operating system for devices, the One UI 3.0 interface update was released over OTA. The flagships that are the first to switch to Android 11 will definitely receive an Android 12 update next year.

Although the Galaxy S20 family is among the models that Samsung has promised three updates, the situation for Android 13 is not clear yet.

Other Samsung models that will receive Android 11 / One UI 3.0 update

Models that will receive the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update, which is expected to be released in January, February and March:

– Galaxy M21

– Galaxy M31

– Galaxy M30s

– Galaxy A51

– Galaxy Note 20

– Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

– Galaxy Note 10

– Galaxy Note 10 Plus

– Galaxy Note 10 Lite

– Galaxy S10 Plus

– Galaxy S10

– Galaxy S10e

– Galaxy S10 Lite

– Galaxy Z Flip

– Galaxy Z Fold 2

– Galaxy S20 FE



