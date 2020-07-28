The expected statement for CES 2021 has arrived!

CES 2021 event was also included in the events canceled due to pandemic or to be broadcast digitally. We saw that important events were canceled this year, and we will digitally watch CES, one of the world’s largest technology fairs, next year.

The next year’s plans for the event, which took place in Las Vegas in January before the corona virus outbreak this year, have changed.

CES 2021 event moved to digital

This year, we saw that the giant events were canceled, and the events in 2021 started to be discussed according to the course of the epidemic. CES, which has visited 171 thousand visitors this year, will both protect people from the epidemic in the digital environment and ensure the participation of larger masses.

After the first announcement about the CES 2021 event, the eyes were turned into the fair to be held in 2022. According to the course of the outbreak, we can go back two years later. But it’s too early to say anything definitive.

According to CES’s statement, one of the best things about digital activity will be a personalized experience. Those who watch the event will have access to content related to the companies they are interested in. In this way, time loss will be prevented.

Fairs that temporarily say goodbye to the physical environment can be published on the internet after the pandemic. This not only provides access to more people, but also provides a personalized experience.



