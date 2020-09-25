The expected: Samsung Galaxy F41 video arrived

The first video of the new model named Samsung Galaxy F41 has been released. This model, with a battery capacity of 6,000 mAh, has a display produced in conjunction with the sAMOLED Infinity-U architecture.

This product originating in South Korea, which has 3 cameras on the back, has a 32 Megapixel camera on the front. Its main camera will serve users with a resolution of 64 Megapixels.

Samsung Galaxy F41 with its first video

It was said that this model, which was previously detected on a platform called Google Play Console, will be equipped with 6 GB of RAM. Galaxy F41, which is stated to be powered by Exynos 9611 processor, has both Full HD Plus feature and 1080 x 2340 screen resolution.

The main camera of this model, which offers a standard feature with a 3.5 mm headphone jack, will be accompanied by 2 cameras, 8 Megapixels and 5 Megapixels. It was announced that this model, with a screen size of 6.4 inches, will be introduced on October 8, 2020.

The Samsung Galaxy F41, which has 1 fingerprint reader on the back, will be presented to users through a drop-notched screen. You can take a look at our above article to find out more about this device, which is claimed to be available for about $ 217.

If you wish, let’s not extend the word further and leave you alone with the related video, which is like a trailer. The reason we describe this video as a trailer is quite simple: A 48-second promotional video is waiting for you. What do you think of the Samsung Galaxy F41 video? We are waiting your comments.



