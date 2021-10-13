The Expected Record From Squid Game Has Arrived! Netflix’s Most Watched Series By Far!

The series Squid Game, which was broadcast on Netflix in the past weeks and gained great popularity all over the world, including Turkey in a short time, finally broke the expected record.

Most Watched TV Series Squid Game

According to the official statement made by Netflix in the past hours, Squid Game was watched by 111 million households, making it the most watched series of Netflix by far. The closest series to Squid Game is Bridgerton with 82 million households. Let’s reiterate that the numbers here are not people, they are counted as accounts. In an account used by 4 people, Netflix counts both 4 people watching and 1 person watching as a single household. So the actual number is actually much higher.

The way Netflix keeps these statistics is also interesting. Netflix only counts viewers in the first 28 days to measure its most watched productions. So the stats you see for Netflix series or movies are only for the first 28 days. This is another piece of evidence that shows that the number of viewers is actually much higher. Finally, for Netflix to count one digit as watched, it must have watched at least two minutes of that series. Even if you turn it off after the second minute, Netflix counts you as watched. You can find the top 5 most watched TV series below.

Squid Game season 1 – 111 million households

Bridgerton season 1 – 82 million households

Lupine Part 1 – 76 million households

The Witcher season 1 – 76 million households

Sex/Life season 1 – 67 million households