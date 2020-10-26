The expected Office update for iPadOS has been released

Microsoft has released its new update that offers long-awaited support for Office applications for iPadOS. With the newly released update, Microsoft Office applications will allow the use of iPad accessories supported by Apple.

Mouse and trackpad support for Office applications for iPadOS

With the new update published by Microsoft for Word, Excel and PowerPoint applications for iPad users, mouse and trackpad support has been available to users. As is known, Apple started to offer support for use with trackpad and mouse on the iPad keyboard a while ago. After this support, various applications started to offer additional support for both mouse and trackpad.

At this point, iPad users have been asking Microsoft to offer this support most for a long time. A statement was made from Microsoft about this support. As a matter of fact, a short time ago, trackpad and mouse support was officially added to Office applications for iPadOS.

With the newly added support, the usage of Word, Excel and PowerPoint applications on the desktop side and the application on the iPad side have become quite similar to each other. For now, supported iPad users will be able to access the new update via the iPadOS App Store.



