The expected Instagram live stream change was made

Instagram, one of the most popular social media platforms in the world, continues to be updated with new features. Recently, a step was taken regarding the long-awaited Instagram live broadcast change. Live stream time limit will now vary. However, it will be easier to archive live broadcasts.

Instagram live stream limit changed

With the new update, the live broadcast time, which was previously limited to 1 hour, has been increased to 4 hours. This change, which is the most anticipated by users, was finally made in 4 hours. However, with the new update, different changes have also been made.

Among these changes, live broadcasts have started to be kept in the archive for 30 days. After 30 days, unfortunately, live broadcasts will be deleted automatically.

Another change regarding the Instagram live broadcast feature is on the side of the IGTV application. According to the statement made by Instagram, there will now be a separate section for this feature in the IGTV application. In addition, live broadcasts will start to appear in the discover section. It is understood that the IGTV application is expected to be used more in live broadcasts.

In addition, the new update will be available for both Android and iOS applications.



