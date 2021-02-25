The expected graphics card RTX 3060 on the market

Asus has released the ROG Strix, TUF Gaming and ASUS Dual series of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards with a 12 GB GPU. The 3060 series is much more affordable compared to other models. In this way, the NVIDIA Ampere architecture reaches a wider audience.

With its efficient and high-performance architecture and second-generation NVIDIA RTX platform, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 offers incredible hardware-based ray tracing features, NVIDIA DLSS support, and other technologies starting at $ 329.

What does the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU offer?

Like all GPUs in the RTX 30 series, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 features the three leading GeForce gaming features – NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex and NVIDIA Broadcast. These features not only speed up performance but also increase image quality. Together with real-time ray tracing, these technologies form the basis of the GeForce gaming platform, delivering unmatched performance and features to games and gamers wherever they are.

ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3060 features

– PU clock speed: 1807Mhz

– 12 GB GDDR6 – 192 Bit

– PCIe® 4.0 Interface

– 2 x Built-in HDMI 2.1

– 3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4a

ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3060 OC Edition features

– GPU clock speed: 1912Mhz

– 12 GB GDDR6 – 192 Bit

– PCIe® 4.0 Interface

– 2 x Built-in HDMI 2.1

– 3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4a

TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 features

– GPU clock speed: 1807Mhz

– 12 GB GDDR6 – 192 Bit

– PCIe® 4.0 Interface

– 2 x Built-in HDMI 2.1

– 3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4a

TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 OC Edition features

– GPU clock speed: 1882Mhz

– 12 GB GDDR6 – 192 Bit

– PCIe® 4.0 Interface

– 2 x Built-in HDMI 2.1

– 3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4a

Dual GeForce RTX 3060 features

– GPU clock speed: 1807Mhz

– 12 GB GDDR6 – 192 Bit

– PCIe® 4.0 Interface

– 1 x Built-in HDMI 2.1

– 3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4a

Dual GeForce RTX 3060 OC Edition features

– GPU clock speed: 1867Mhz

– 12 GB GDDR6 – 192 Bit

– PCIe® 4.0 Interface

– 1 x Built-in HDMI 2.1

– 3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4a