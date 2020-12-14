The expansion of the franchise points to India for a remake

While many are excited about the news of La Casa de Papel, it has also left some wondering if the series could also be remade by other countries. One option is India, given the enormous clothing of the program with audiences in the country.

So far, there have been no announcements as to whether the show could be remade in India. However, given the news about a Korean version, there may be more adaptations of La Casa de Papel on the way.

In addition to this, the director of La Casa de Papel, Alex Rodrigo, has spoken about the show’s Indian cast. Some of the stars that I mention were: Shah Rukh Khan as Berlin or Palermo, Ayushmann Khurrana or Vijay as the professor and Ajith Kumar as Bogotá.

There have also been rumors in the past that the show could get a different language adaptation. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that La Casa de Papel would be remade as a Korean series and Netflix confirmed the news.

La Casa de Papel’s original creator Alex Pina is expected to be the executive producer and revealed his thoughts in a statement. In 2019, the Mumbai Mirror reported that Shah Rukh Khan had bought the rights to the hit Spanish series.

There were even rumors that he was planning to turn La Casa de Papel into a feature film given the great audience demand it has had and has managed to maintain, it would not be surprising if it tries to upset the story in more than one way.

However, so far nothing more has been revealed about the potential of this as if the series La Casa de Papel is going to be remade in India, everything will be adrift until it is confirmed as the Korean adaptation.

Meanwhile, the viewers of La Casa de Papel will have to continue waiting patiently for the fifth season to premiere, which will be the end of this original version of Netflix.



