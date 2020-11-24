The expansion is on Prime Video for season 6

Amazon Prime Video renewed The Expanse series for a 6th season. However, as announced, this will be the last season of production.

Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, executive producers of the series, said they were proud of the renewal through an official statement. “From the moment we committed ourselves to bringing this series to life, we worked tirelessly to honor the vision of the writers,” they said.

“We are proud to have one of the most diverse casts on television and to give a voice to stories that matter. Special thanks to Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, the book and series writers, and to Naren Shankar, the showrunner and executive producer, ”they added.

“We can’t wait to start season 6!”, Completed showrunner Naren Shankar in the same statement.

It is worth mentioning that The Expanse will still debut its 5th season in streaming in December this year. The expectation is that the audience will continue to enjoy the narrative and be surprised by the new episodes.

The production addresses several science fiction themes with a realistic touch that is full of action.

The first three seasons of The Expanse were shown by Syfy and ended up being “saved” from the cancellation by streaming from Amazon. The plot follows the crew of the Rocinante clandestine ship as they try to control the most diverse disturbing alien threats that can destroy all of humanity.

For now, it has been reported that a good portion of the original cast remains in the series until the last season. However, actor Cas Anvar, the target of an investigation of sexual misconduct earlier this year, will be left out and will not return as the character Alex Kamal.

The 5th season of The Expanse hits Amazon Prime Video on December 16th.



