The Expanse: Showrunner Comments On The Finale Of The 6th Season Of The Series

The Expanse: After six intense and adventure-filled seasons, The Expanse series came to an end on Amazon Prime Video on January 14th. The science fiction production, created by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, had producer Naren Shankar in charge of the episodes, ensuring a creative unit full of dynamism and many breathtaking sequences.

For this reason, the showrunner, in a recent interview with CBR, gave more details about the series finale. According to him, the one entitled “Babylon’s Ashes” (The ashes of Babylon, in a free translation) presents much more between the lines and, in his view, provided satisfying moments to the spectators regarding the characters’ maturation.

“I think the big change brought about in Season 6 is entirely up to [Jim] Holden (Steven Strait), especially when we look at his trajectory from the first moment he appears on the show,” he commented.

“The character seemed to be running away from his responsibility when he left Earth and couldn’t save his family’s farm. He took an easy job that he thought was nothing. It took him to Canterbury,” he reflected.

The Expanse was based on the novels by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, who were also present in the show’s writers’ room. Before earning a home on Amazon Prime Video, the first four seasons were produced and aired by Syfy.

“I was initially against the decision to have them on the screenplay, but I was convinced by Sharon Hall [one of the executive producers] that it was a good idea,” he revealed. “They were always very open to discussing everything and understanding my take on the story. The most curious thing was to suggest some deaths and the provocations that emerged were regarding the future of the series, which could be jeopardized with certain actions ”, he explained.