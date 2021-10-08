The Expanse: Season 6 Wins Explosive Teaser And Release Date

The Expanse: Amazon Prime Video released, this Friday (08), a brief teaser of the 6th and final season of The Expanse. The video is quite explosive and shows that the Rocinate crew must be in trouble.

The material was featured during Amazon’s New York Comic Con’s Metaverse panel. In addition to the unpublished images, the season finale had its premiere date: December 10, 2021.

Check out the teaser below:

According to the official synopsis, the 6th and final season of The Expanse begins with the solar system at war, while Marco Inaros and the Free Navy continue to launch asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars.

“As the tensions of war and shared loss threaten to tear the Rocinante’s crew apart, Chrisjen Avasarala makes a bold move and sends former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper on a secret mission that could change the course of the conflict,” reads another excerpt from synopsis of the series.

For those unfamiliar, The Expanse was adapted from the science fiction books of the same name written by James S.A. Corey, pseudonym Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck. Each season of the show adapts a book, and those that weren’t adapted will now be able to win Amazon Prime Video spin-offs.