The Expanse: Season 5 trailer gets on Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video released some news about the 5th season of The Expanse. The new season of the science fiction series will be streamed on October 16, with the availability of the first three episodes. New chapters will be available every following Wednesday, until February 3, the date of the season finale.

The launch will be on the same model that Amazon used for the 2nd season of The Boys, which has proved to be efficient in popularity, as the series remains commented on by fans for longer than it would have been if it had been released at once.

In addition, the new season of the series had its first trailer released, showing Marco Inaros, commander of the Free Navy, of the population of the Belt, who threatens to go to war against the people of the inner planets.

Watch the trailer:

Check out the official description of the 5th season of The Expanse:

“Amos (Wes Chatham) returns to Earth to confront his past and the legacy of the life he struggled to leave behind. Naomi (Dominique Tipper) reaches out to her distant son in a desperate attempt to save him from his father’s toxic influence.

Bobbie (Frankie Adams) and Alex (Cas Anvar) face the collapse of Mars while pursuing a dark cabal linked to terrorists and criminals. Holden (Steven Strait) struggles with the consequences of his own past with the Protomolecule, the aliens who built it and the mystery of what killed them.

Drummer (Cara Gee) with a new team, struggles to escape who and what she used to be. And Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo), refusing to be relegated to the background, struggles to prevent a terrorist attack unrivaled in history.



