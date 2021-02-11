The Expanse: producers talk about the ending of the series

The producers of the Amazon Prime Video science fiction The Expanse series talked about their plans for the series finale. The series debuted on the SyFy channel in 2015 and was canceled after three seasons by the broadcaster. However, Amazon saved the production, welcoming it to integrate the streaming catalog.

In November 2020, the company announced the renewal of the series for the 6th and final season, which has already started filming.

Regarding the end of the work, producers Naren Shankar, Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, in an interview with Collider, said that the last episode will be quite hectic, and that the series will say goodbye in style.

Franck added by stating that the end of The Expanse will parallel the beginning of the series, when the political system of his universe was unstable, and, in a very satisfying way for fans, will bring a conclusion to the plot, while maintaining mysteries more comprehensive if they want to continue expanding the story.

The Expanse: Learn about the end of the Amazon Prime Video series

The Expanse is a series based on a saga of novels written by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, who used the pseudonym James S. A. Corey.

Television production has spanned this universe for 5 seasons so far, promising closure for the 6th and final season, a period that was, in fact, the one planned by the creators to tell this story, ensuring a worthy ending for the audience.

Regarding the next plans for the project, the producers also revealed that they are considering launching a 4K box set for viewers, including extra materials and remastered episodes.

The 6th season of The Expanse has no release date yet. So don’t miss the news from Amazon Prime Video to stay on top!