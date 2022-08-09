The expanded version of Jurassic World Dominion will be heading home soon, including some giant features

In its current iteration, the Jurassic franchise is officially over. As the ending of Jurassic World Dominion completes Colin Trevorrow’s trilogy, the 2022 release of the film has found a way to blend old characters with new and beloved faces. If you thought this was the end of the ride, hold on to your ass; as Dominion’s home video release has a lot to offer home video collectors, and it’s coming out sooner than you think.

What fans can expect from the expanded version of Jurassic World Dominion

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has officially announced that the release of “Jurassic World 3” on physical media will take place on August 16. Completing the collections of many dinosaur fans, part of the whole package is an extended version promised by co-writer and director Colin Trevorrow. Here is the official description of what to expect from the expanded version of Jurassic World Dominion:

An extended version of the film with 14-minute extra footage showing more dinosaurs, action, iconic character moments and an alternate beginning.

Part of these 14 minutes includes the restoration of the “Prologue” in the narrative of the film. The scene is so close and expensive that it was painful for Trevorrow to cut it, Jurassic World Dominion will now have a version that includes its original beginning. While the rest of the cut-out material included in this version of the hit blockbuster doesn’t change the movie dramatically, these 14 minutes really add moments that allow some characters and storylines to breathe better. Even more exciting is the fact that the Jurassic World triquel has several impressive bonus features that can be added to the package.

Get ready for some pretty big Jurassic World Dominion features

In a move that seems completely old school, Jurassic World Dominion has a number of bonus features that should satisfy some of the specific cravings of fans of the franchise. Firstly, those of you who enjoyed the short film “The Battle of Big Rock” will finally be able to experience this terrifying family adventure that they can call their own. If you really want to get a complete picture of the Dominion, it is recommended to watch it before any of the versions of the movie.

In addition, there is a collection of short films that are combined into a longer part called “Dinosaurs Among Us: Inside the Jurassic World Dominion”. Digging into the details of how this latest Jurassic World story came together, the focus is on everything from extensive work on practical Dominion effects to some moving parts in other, more specific dinosaur danger scenes.

This includes what could be the main achievement of Jurassic World Dominion: an underground dinosaur market and a predator chase in Malta. Thanks to Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, we have an exclusive clip from the “Mayhem in Malta” segment, which shows how Colin Trevorrow and his team created the impression that Chris Pratt is overtaking the atrocyraptors in this European city. Take a look at this video below:

Since Colin Trevorrow’s production plans had to change, a hybrid model was used, which was shot both with a small film crew in Malta and using good old movie magic. Using Pinewood Studios and its huge sound stages, Jurassic World Dominion managed to realize the intended spectacle, as well as take into account the security problems associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, you can pre-order Jurassic World Dominion (opens in a new tab) on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD; as well as buy or rent a movie in its current digital release. There are also plenty of special offers, such as the exclusive Steelbook and Jurassic World Ultimate Collection, which gives fans the opportunity to purchase all six films based on Michael Crichton’s Jurassic universe in one convenient package.

Last but not least, fans of this franchise will want to keep a close eye on CinemaBlend, as we will be covering a special home video celebration in Malta. With the participation of the actors and crew of Jurassic World Dominion, who will help to reveal the secrets of the film even deeper, it is impossible to say what will be discussed next week.